Left Menu

VPN by Google One expands to more countries in NA and Europe

With a virtual private network (VPN) by Google One, you can encrypt your online activity for an extra layer of protection wherever you're connected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 10-08-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 18:02 IST
VPN by Google One expands to more countries in NA and Europe
VPN by Google One is available for Google One members on 2 TB plans or higher. Image Credit: Google

The VPN by Google One service is now available in Canada (NA) and six European countries including France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, the United Kingdom, according to the updated support page for Google One (via XDA-Developers). The service was earlier limited to Android users in the United States.

With a virtual private network (VPN) by Google One, you can encrypt your online activity for an extra layer of protection wherever you're connected. When a VPN, you can:

  • Stream, download and browse on an encrypted and private connection
  • Shield against hackers on insecure networks (like public Wi-Fi)
  • Reduce online tracking by hiding your IP address

Recently, Google added a new 'Allow apps to bypass VPN' option that lets you select the specific apps you want to bypass the VPN when it is connected. There is also a Snooze feature that allows you to temporarily turn off the VPN by Google One. The VPN automatically turns back on after Snooze finishes.

VPN by Google One is available for Google One members on 2 TB plans or higher. It is worth mentioning that if you share your Google One plan with other family members, they can use the VPN, too.

To use the service, you need to install the Google One app on your Android device and then follow these steps:

  1. On your Android device, open the Google One app (Make sure you're logged into your Google account).
  2. On the top, tap Benefits.
  3. Find the VPN benefit and tap View Details.
  4. Turn on Enable VPN.

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
2
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
3
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021