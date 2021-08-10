VPN by Google One expands to more countries in NA and Europe

The VPN by Google One service is now available in Canada (NA) and six European countries including France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, the United Kingdom, according to the updated support page for Google One (via XDA-Developers). The service was earlier limited to Android users in the United States.

With a virtual private network (VPN) by Google One, you can encrypt your online activity for an extra layer of protection wherever you're connected. When a VPN, you can:

Stream, download and browse on an encrypted and private connection

Shield against hackers on insecure networks (like public Wi-Fi)

Reduce online tracking by hiding your IP address

Recently, Google added a new 'Allow apps to bypass VPN' option that lets you select the specific apps you want to bypass the VPN when it is connected. There is also a Snooze feature that allows you to temporarily turn off the VPN by Google One. The VPN automatically turns back on after Snooze finishes.

VPN by Google One is available for Google One members on 2 TB plans or higher. It is worth mentioning that if you share your Google One plan with other family members, they can use the VPN, too.

To use the service, you need to install the Google One app on your Android device and then follow these steps: