Salesforce launches streaming service for original content
Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 18:53 IST
Enterprise software firm Salesforce Inc said on Tuesday it would launch a streaming service, Salesforce+, for original content focused on businesses and professionals.
The company said that Salesforce Studios has developed and produced the core content for Salesforce+, which is meant to be a business media platform unlike streaming services by Walt Disney Co or Netflix.
