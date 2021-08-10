Left Menu

Salesforce launches streaming service for original content

Updated: 10-08-2021 18:53 IST
Enterprise software firm Salesforce Inc said on Tuesday it would launch a streaming service, Salesforce+, for original content focused on businesses and professionals.

The company said that Salesforce Studios has developed and produced the core content for Salesforce+, which is meant to be a business media platform unlike streaming services by Walt Disney Co or Netflix.

