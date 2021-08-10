Left Menu

PepsiCo to launch Mountain Dew-branded alcoholic drinks in 2022

PepsiCo Inc is planning to launch a Mountain Dew-branded alcoholic beverage in the United States early next year, months after Coca-Cola Co launched its first alcoholic drink in the country. Truly hard seltzer maker Boston Beer Co will develop and make the flavored malt beverage, which will be called "Hard Mtn Dew".

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 19:26 IST
PepsiCo to launch Mountain Dew-branded alcoholic drinks in 2022

PepsiCo Inc is planning to launch a Mountain Dew-branded alcoholic beverage in the United States early next year, months after Coca-Cola Co launched its first alcoholic drink in the country. Truly hard seltzer maker Boston Beer Co will develop and make the flavored malt beverage, which will be called "Hard Mtn Dew". The drink will be citrus flavored and have an alcohol by volume of 5%, the companies said.

"We know that adult drinkers' tastes are evolving, and they are looking for new and exciting flavorful beverages," Boston Beer Chief Executive Officer Dave Burwick said. The announcement comes at a time when demand for hard seltzer has slowed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
3
(Update: Launched) Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

(Update: Launched) Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August...

 Global
4
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021