Xiaomi forays into quadruped robotics with CyberDog's launch

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 10-08-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 20:44 IST
Featuring Xiaomi's in-house developed servo motors, CyberDog is claimed to conduct a range of high-speed movements up to 3.2m/s and complicated actions such as backflips Image Credit: Xiaomi
  • Country:
  • China

Xiaomi on Tuesday announced its foray into quadruped robotics with the launch of its new bio-inspired, open-source quadruped robot named CyberDog.

The Chinese technology giant is releasing 1,000 units of CyberDog at CNY 9,999 (approx. Rs 1,15,000) to Xiaomi Fans, engineers, and robotic enthusiasts to jointly explore its immense possibility. It is also setting up the "Xiaomi Open Source Community" to constantly share progress and results with developers around the world.

The launch of CyberDog is the culmination of Xiaomi';s engineering prowess, condensed into an open source robot companion that developers can build upon. Robotics enthusiasts interested in CyberDog can compete or co-create with other like-minded Xiaomi Fans, together propelling the development and potential of quadruped robots.

Xiaomi

Featuring Xiaomi's in-house developed servo motors, CyberDog is claimed to conduct a range of high-speed movements up to 3.2m/s and complicated actions such as backflips. It is powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX platform and is equipped with 11 high-precision sensors which allow it to sense, analyze, and interact with its environment and guide its movements.

The Xiaomi CyberDog packs an array of camera sensors including AI interactive cameras, binocular ultra-wide-angle fisheye cameras, and Intel RealSense D450 Depth module, that help it perceive the surroundings.

CyberDog owners can use voice assistants to command and control the robot, which can also be called on for the most unique tasks. It features 3 type-C ports and 1 HDMI port, which the company says will help developers explore and integrate a wide range of innovative and creative hardware add-ons or software systems such as motion camera, LiDAR and more.

The Xiaomi CyberDog was unveiled alongside the Mi Mix 4 in Mainland China today.

