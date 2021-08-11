Google announces new policies, updates to keep kids and teens safe online

Google on Tuesday announced a variety of new policies and updates to keep kids and teens safe online globally as they spend more time on the internet.

In the coming weeks, the search giant will introduce a new policy that lets anyone under the age of 18, or their parent or guardian, to request the removal of their images from Google Image results.

Next, Google is also tailoring product experiences for kids and teens. In the coming weeks and months, a number of changes will be made to Google Accounts for minors. These include:

Starting with Google Search, in the coming months, SafeSearch will be turned on for existing users under 18 and this will be the default setting for teens setting up new accounts.

YouTube will change the default upload setting to the most private option available for teens aged 13-17. The video streaming platform will more prominently surface digital wellbeing features, and provide safeguards and education about commercial content too.

New default protections will be introduced to prevent mature content from surfacing during a child's experience with Google Assistant on shared devices. For instance, SafeSearch will be applied to the web browser on smart displays.

Location History, which remains off by default for all accounts, and children with supervised accounts, will be extended to users under the age of 18 globally, with no option to turn it on.

Google is launching a new safety section on Google Play that will let parents know which apps follow the company's Families policies. Additionally, apps will have to disclose how they use the data they collect in greater detail.

Google Workspace for Education: For K-12 institutions, SafeSearch will be enabled by default while switching to Guest Mode and Incognito Mode for web browsing will be turned off by default.

In the coming months, Google will expand safeguards to prevent age-sensitive ad categories from being shown to teens, and will also block ad targeting based on the age, gender, or interests of people under 18.

Next, new Digital Wellbeing filters will be rolled out, allowing people to block news, podcasts, and access to webpages on Assistant-enabled smart devices. On YouTube, take a break and bedtime reminders will be turned on by default for all users ages 13-17 while autoplay will be turned off by default for these users.

Lastly, Google is developing engaging, easy-to-understand resources for kids, teens and their parents to help them better understand our data practices. They will be rolled out globally in the coming months.