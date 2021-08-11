Safe Entry Station "PredictMedix" inauguration at Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL)

Necessity is the mother of invention. The current pandemic situation has changed lifestyle and daily routines even as people have become more aware of the need to take precautions to avoid contracting deadly diseases in crowded places. The most stressful situation for most people has been the safety of their office space where co-workers and guests mill around with little social distancing. To meet this felt demand on new safety protocols PredictMedix has come out with an innovative AI-powered product to improve workplace health and safety, enhance protection in public and shared space environments, and provide tools for medical professionals to better care for patients.

PredictMedix is a life sciences technology company that is publicly traded on Canadian and US stock exchanges (PMED on CSE, and PMEDF on OTCQB). The symptom detection products manufactured by PredictMedixuse non-invasive technologies to capture data points from each person walking through the safe entry screening units and determine within seconds if individuals are displaying symptoms of infectious disease, such as COVID-19. Another of their products uses similar technology to determine when individuals are exhibiting signs of impairment from alcohol or cannabis; of particular value to companies with employees operating machinery or in positions where cognitive or physical performance is paramount for success and safety. Safe Entry Stations are entirely customizable and can be retrofitted for permanent, temporary or mobile applications. Additional AI products in development, such as the Mobilewellbeing remote patient care platform, will give medical professionals tools that empower their decision-making for better patient outcomes.

Designed by infectious disease experts and a global team of data scientists, and using a vast collection of continually updated real-world data, PredictMedix’spatent-pending screening is entirely autonomous and designed to protect the privacy of the end-user. PredictMedix has teamed up with some of the best-known strategic partners like Indian Institute of Technology, McGill University, MGM Hospital, Tech Mahindra, Max Healthcare, Paras Defence, and Juiceworks Exhibits.

Safe Entry Stations are currently operating at Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Paras Defenceand MGM Hospital in India, and for multiple high profile organizations in South Asia, Canada and the USA including the Italian Contemporary Film Festival, Super Bowl VIP Event in Tampa, Optima Living Seniors Residences, Aspen Properties major corporate office towers, Flow Water Inc., and more.

PredictMedix Managing Director in India, Guru Sehgal, who recently was awarded distinction in the Health & Technology category by the Times of India Most Influential Personalities, views Safe Entry Stations as the critical turning point to solving the primary infection transmission problem in India. “Rather than rely only on people doing the right thing, let’s identify those individuals who are showing symptoms of infection before they mingle with others to spread infection and debilitate company operations, interrupt government services or turn large events into a catastrophic health crisis.” In fact, Mr. Sehgal arranged with Times of India to use a Safe Entry Station to protect guests, celebrities and government officials attending the event.

Symptom detectionscreening solution for infectious diseases The current pandemic has brought public awareness about the importance of using a first-level screening tool where people gather in large groups. Employees are also increasingly demanding a safe and healthy work environment. PredictMedix’sSafe Entry Station is the first layer of risk mitigation to prevent the spread of contagious diseases such as COVID-19 at these locations. Notably, it is helping to facilitate the safe return of workers and customers for businesses and events around the world.

Even with vaccinations and countries loosening lock-down restrictions and restarting their economies and societies, integrating a first layer of risk mitigation has been quite a task for corporates, governments and organizations. PredictMedix’sSafe Entry Station has gained currency for the fact that it can detect symptoms associated with the variants of the current pandemic,will be on guard for future waves,and will even detect influenza which alone has accounted for millions of people sick each year, millions wiped out in productivity, and sadly many lives lost.

Symptom detectionscreening solution for cannabis and alcohol impairment PredictMedix’s product range has been keeping up with times. With legalization and increased use of cannabis occurring around the world, it has become imperative that employers have a cost-effective, quick and easy way to enforce safety at work. The increased liability risk for workers and the facility itself is now just too high to not have such a policy and solution in place. Current research shows that levels (in blood or saliva) of THC, the most dominant psychoactive component of the cannabis plant, don’t function as reliable indicators for impairment. This has become far more important since cannabis has been legalized for medicinal use in many parts of the world, with physicians prescribing cannabis for eating disorders, anxiety, cancer treatment relief and other uses that do not impact patients’ ability to perform at work. PredictMedix cannabis and alcohol impairment detection technology does not require any body fluids or human intervention, thereby helping to remove human error and the potential for discrimination and prejudice.

