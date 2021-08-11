These titles were revealed during second ID@Xbox showcase

At the second ID@Xbox and/twitchgaming showcase, dozens of stunning indie games and trailers were showcased. These include fresh titles like Aeon Drive, Library of Ruina, OlliOlli World, Spacelines From the Far Out, The Big Con and The Wandering Village, among others.

Microsoft also shared some Xbox Game Pass news and announcements at the event. In addition, the event celebrated a bunch of awesome developers who are launching their first game with Xbox.

Here's the complete list of the incredible games unveiled at the second Indie games showcase:

Aeon Drive (2awesome Studios) - Fall 2021 ANVIL (Action Square) Aragami 2 (Lince Works) – coming to Xbox Game Pass Button City (Subliminal) Evil Genius 2 (Rebellion Interactive) – coming to Xbox Game Pass Inked (Byte Dance) Inkulinati (Yaza Games) Lab Rat (Chump Squad) - 2022 Library of Ruina (Project Moon) – available now via Xbox Game Pass Lightyear Frontier (FRAME BREAK) Loot River (Straka Studio) Mad Streets (Craftshop Arts) OlliOlli World (Private Label) - Winter 2021 Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous (Owlcat) Planet of Lana (Wishfully) Project Wingman (Meowza Games) Pupparazzi (Kitfox Games) – coming to Xbox Game Pass RPG Time (Deskworks) Sable (Shedworks) Sam & Max Save the World Remastered (Skunkape Games) - Available now She Dreams Elsewhere (Studio Zevere) Solace State (Vivid Foundry) Soup Pot (Chikon Club) Spacelines From the Far Out (Coffeenauts) - Fall 2021 Stardew Valley (Concerned Ape) – coming to Xbox Game Pass The Big Con (Mighty Yell Studios) - August 31, 2021 The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Falling Squirrel) The Wandering Village (Stray Fawn)