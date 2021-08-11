Left Menu

Facebook's dating service to get audio chats

Facebook Dating, the company's dating service, doesn't seem to be as popular as other dating applications, but the company is now introducing some new features to make it more useful for virtual dating, which has boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-08-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 17:13 IST
Facebook's dating service to get audio chats
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Facebook Dating, the company's dating service, doesn't seem to be as popular as other dating applications, but the company is now introducing some new features to make it more useful for virtual dating, which has boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic. As per The Verge, one of the biggest new features is audio dates, which will let users start an audio conversation with somebody they match with.

When a user will try to start a call with someone, the other person will receive an invitation. If they accept, the users can have a chat. Facebook is also allowing users to set up two additional places in Facebook Dating where they want to look for matches. The feature, which Facebook calls Match Anywhere, should make it easier to match up with people who may be temporarily working or living in different places or frequently travelling between them.

The company is also launching a feature called Lucky Pick, which "enables daters to consider other compatible candidates who may be outside their typical preferences," according to Facebook communications staffer Alexandru Voica. Facebook Dating isn't the company's only dating app. In April, Facebook's NPE Team, which builds experimental apps, released an app called Sparked that sets you up on four-minute video speed dates. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021