New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

The Asus Zenfone 8 Flip is receiving a new software update that improves the quality and stability of its camera. The latest update, arriving with version number 30.11.55.82, is rolling out to the Russian, European and global units of the phone bearing the model number ZS672KS.

Here's the complete changelog for the latest Zenfone 8 Flip update:

Optimized camera stability and quality

Optimized system stability

Announcing the update on the ZenTalk forums, Asus said that the new firmware is rolling out in batches, hence a limited number of users will receive it today and it may take some time for the update to reach everyone. To manually check for the update, go to your phone's Settings > System > System updates.

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip: Specifications

The Zenfone 8 Flip comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1000 nits. Under the hood, the device has Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G mobile platform paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage.

For photography and video shooting, the Asus Zenfone 8 Flip houses a triple rotating camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 main sensor, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and up to 12x total zoom.

The phone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0 and PD Charging.