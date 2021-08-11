Goldman to lend 1 bln euros to CVC for La Liga deal, source says

Goldman Sachs will contribute a 1 billion euro syndicated ($1.17 billion) loan to private equity firm CVC's planned 2.7 bln euro investment in Spain's top football league, LaLiga, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Online newspaper El Confidencial first reported Goldman's involvement in the proposed deal, which is due to be voted on by La Liga's member clubs on Thursday and which has drawn fierce opposition from Real Madrid and Barca. ($1 = 0.8522 euros)

