Left Menu

Goldman to lend 1 bln euros to CVC for LaLiga deal, sources say

Goldman Sachs will contribute a 1 billion euro syndicated ($1.17 billion) loan to private equity firm CVC's planned 2.7 bln euro investment in Spain's top football league, LaLiga, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Online newspaper El Confidencial first reported Goldman's involvement in the proposed deal, which is due to be voted on by LaLiga's member clubs on Thursday and which has drawn fierce opposition from Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 19:05 IST
Goldman to lend 1 bln euros to CVC for LaLiga deal, sources say

Goldman Sachs will contribute a 1 billion euro syndicated ($1.17 billion) loan to private equity firm CVC's planned 2.7 bln euro investment in Spain's top football league, LaLiga, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Online newspaper El Confidencial first reported Goldman's involvement in the proposed deal, which is due to be voted on by LaLiga's member clubs on Thursday and which has drawn fierce opposition from Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. The league said last week that the deal, called "Boost La Liga", would strengthen clubs and give them funds to spend on new infrastructure and modernisation projects as well as increasing how much they can spend on players' salaries.

Some clubs have opposed the deal as it gives CVC a nearly 11% share in the league's television rights for the next 50 years. Barca's president Joan Laporta described the deal as effectively mortgaging the clubs' rights for the next half century, while Real Madrid has filed lawsuits against La Liga president Javier Tebas and CVC Capital Partners' chief Javier de Jaime Guijarro.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment while a spokesperson for LaLiga didn't immediately answer to a request for comment. ($1 = 0.8522 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021