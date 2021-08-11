Kejriwal launches 33 faceless services of Transport department

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched 33 faceless services of the Transport department that can be availed online by Delhiites, and locked up the IP Estate motor licensing office (MLO) to send across a message that people need not visit it.

He also said on the occasion that services in different departments will be made online and faceless as was done with the Transport department.

''It's a step towards India of the 21st century and use of technology. All Transport-related services can now be availed without visiting transport offices, taking leave or surrendering to middlemen,'' he said.

Congratulating Delhiites on the occasion, the chief minister said that real freedom for the people in the 75th Independence Day anniversary year will be to get rid of middlemen, bribery and long queues.

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the faceless services have been launched after a rigorous trial of five months.

With Transport department services related to driving licence, registration certificate, permits and termination of hypothecation available online in a faceless manner, the government has closed down four MLOs including IP Estate Vasant Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan and Janakpuri.

Gahlot also said 3.50 lakh service requests were approved in a faceless manner during the trial of the online services, with people applying from their homes and getting work done without visiting any office.

He said the symbolic lock on the MLO office actually meant an end to corruption and long queues.

With the launch of the faceless services, initially, 33 major transport-related services would become online, covering almost 95 per cent of the applications every year.

The launch of faceless services will provide freedom from long queues, brokers, middlemen at the RTO office to the people of Delhi and all the work of the Transport department can be done online sitting at home, Kejriwal said.

Delhi is the first state in the country to launch Faceless Services at this scale, complete with an e-sign facility, allowing people to save time and money spent on visiting the Transport offices, said a government statement.

With the roll-out of this facility, all major services under the Transport department will be available online. Delhi is the first state in the country to provide an 'online Learner Licence', through an artificial intelligence based facial recognition software for ensuring maximum security, said the Transport minister.

The first applicant to obtain the learner licence through faceless manner Cheshta, who was present at the launch, lauded the Delhi government for the move.

An Aadhaar-based authentication system supported by AI-based face recognition technology with a feature mapping characteristic ensures a citizen to take their learner licence from the comfort of their home, Gahlot said The Faceless Services envision providing contactless, queueless, hassle-free services to the applicants applying online and getting work done without visiting any Transport department office.

''In 2015, the AAP came into power, and started making small-scale reforms. In 2018, a very large-scale reform was implemented: doorstep delivery of services. Currently, over 150 services of the Delhi government have been enabled for doorstep delivery,'' he said.

He said many people, who have visited America, talk about how everything there is digital and all paperwork can be done online.

''Now, when you go back to America, you can tell the people there that India too has started this system. It has started in Delhi and the entire country will pick it up,'' he said.

After the launch of online services, people will now require to visit transport offices only for undertaking driving test for permanent DL and for fitness test of vehicles.

Gahhlot said, ''Faceless means that now no applicant needs to come to the MLO or officer in any zonal office of the Transport department. The entire process is now faceless. Whether you are at home, office or in a cyber cafe, you can do all the things which you used to do by going to the office.'' ''The chief minister has locked the IP Estate office is a sign that now you do not need to come to any of our offices. In case of any problem, you can call the helpline of Door Step Delivery of Services on 1076.'' Apart from this, there will be three deputy commissioners sitting in Surajmal Vihar, Dwarka and Sarai Kale Khan, who will listen to the grievances of the people.

People can avail a faceless service by logging on to transport.delhi.gov.in and apply for required document. The process is Aadhaar-authenticated and fees can also be paid online.

The applied for document will be dispatched to the applicants through speed post. They can also download it through a link sent to them through an SMS on their registered mobile number. PTI VIT CK

