ISRO's GSLV-F10 lifts off successfully from Sriharikota

Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F10 (GSLV-F10) lifted off successfully from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota on the early morning of Thursday, informed the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 06:19 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 06:19 IST
Visual of GSLV-F10 lifting off (Picture/Twitter/ISRO). Image Credit: ANI
Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F10 (GSLV-F10) lifted off successfully from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota on the early morning of Thursday, informed the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). "GSLV-F10 lifts off successfully from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota #GSLV-F10 #EOS03 #ISRO," tweeted ISRO at 5:45 am.

The launch was tentatively scheduled at 5:43 am on August 12, 2021, subject to weather conditions, informed the official statement by ISRO earlier. The countdown for the launch of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F10 EOS-03 mission commenced on Wednesday morning.

EOS-03 is a state-of-the-art agile Earth observation satellite that will be placed in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by GSLV-F10. Subsequently, the satellite will reach the final geostationary orbit using its onboard propulsion system. A four meters diameter Ogive-shaped payload fairing is being flown for the first time in this GSLV flight. This is the fourteenth flight of GSLV. (ANI)

