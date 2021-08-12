New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

Google is rolling out new safety features including the ability to assign up to 25 co-hosts per meeting to Meet desktop and mobile users. Previously, these features were limited to Google Workspace for Education customers.

With this update, you can now assign up to 25 co-hosts per meeting by granting them host controls in the People panel. The ability to add co-hosts will be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Business Standard, Business Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Education Plus, and Teaching and Learning Upgrade customers.

Advertisement

If you have assigned co-hosts in your meeting, they will be indicated as such with a security shield icon.

Secondly, a new setting will allow Google Meet meeting hosts to limit who can share their screen, send chat messages, mute all users and end meetings and use the "Quick access" setting to easily control who needs to request permission to join a meeting.

Thirdly, Google is expanding the quick access control for Meet to most Google Workspace Customers - all Workspace customers, G Suite Basic and Business customers. When quick access is enabled, meeting participants from your domain can automatically join the meeting from a mobile or desktop device, and by dialing in. When disabled:

Host is required to join the meeting first.

Except for invited participants, all other attendees and those dialing in must ask to join the meeting.

No anonymous users can join the meeting.

Only the host can dial out of the meeting.

Lastly, Google Meet has added the ability to search for a meeting participant, allowing you to quickly navigate to a specific user to mute them, kick them, or assign host privileges. The feature will be available to both desktop and mobile users.

All these features will gradually roll out to Google Meet web and Android users starting on August 16, 2021, while iOS users will begin receiving these features at the end of this month.