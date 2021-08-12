UK economy grew by 1.0% in June - ONS
12-08-2021
Britain's economy grew by a faster-than expected 1.0% in June, official data showed on Thursday.
A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to month-on-month growth of 0.8% in gross domestic product.
The Office for National Statistics also revised its estimate for growth in May down to 0.6% from an originally reported 0.8% increase.
