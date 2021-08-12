Left Menu

Nokia provides pvt 4.9G/LTE wireless network to UK's WPD for smart grid trial

The Finnish vendor supplied 4.9G/LTE core, radio and user equipment for WPD's "LTE Connecting Futures" trial network at the latter's Test and Development Center in Taunton, UK.

Nokia said on Thursday it has provided a private 4.9G/LTE wireless network to UK's Western Power Distribution which is testing 4.9G/LTE and future 5G to support the operation of its smart grid including supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), voice, video and data services.

"The industrial test environment we have established with WPD is providing a platform to trial various grid use cases on private wireless networks. These include Active Network Monitoring, power quality measurements, CCTV, distributed generation and automation of the smart grid," said Matthieu Bourguignon, Vice President Europe, Nokia Enterprise.

In a press release, Nokia said that it worked with WPD to install and test Nokia 4.9G/LTE MPW private wireless, as well as the mission-critical Nokia Group Communications Talk/Video solution, together with Nokia Industrial user equipment including workpads, supporting SCADA and other applications.

"Through the challenges posed by the pandemic, we have worked closely with Nokia over the last two years to demonstrate the capability of its 4.9G/LTE private wireless solution to support the operation of our smart grid including SCADA, voice, video and data services," said Phil Rigden, Telecoms Manager for WPD.

Nokia says it has deployed mission-critical networks to more than 1,500 leading enterprise customers in the transport, energy, large enterprise, manufacturing, webscale, and public sector segments worldwide.

