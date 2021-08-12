OxygenOS 11 (Android 11) update rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

The OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T are finally receiving stable OxygenOS 11 update based on Android 11. The update brings a new UI visual design and tons of new features from Android 11 and OxygenOS 11.

With this major OS update, the camera app of both Android flagships gets a new interface and other improvements. The Ambient Display has been updated with a new Insight clock style and Canvas feature.

Here's the complete changelog for the OnePlus 6/6T OxygenOS 11 (Android 11) update:

System

Updated to OxygenOS 11 version

Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details

Since this is a big Android update with multiple new features, the upgrade process might be a little longer, please be more patient.

Game Space

Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience

Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode)

Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out

Camera

Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer more convenient operation

Ambient Display

Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock on ambient display)

Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path: Settings - Customization - Wallpaper - Canvas - Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically）

Dark Mode

Added a shortcut for Dark Mode, you can pull down the Quick Settings panel and find it

Supported automatically enable by time range (path: Settings - Display - Dark Mode - Turn on automatically - Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range

Shelf

Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer

Added weather widget, animation effect smarter

As always, the OTA is rolling out in stages, meaning it will be received by a limited number of users initially and will have a broader rollout in a few days if there are no critical bugs. If you haven't received the update notification yet, go to Settings > System > System updates to manually check its availability for your device.