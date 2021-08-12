OxygenOS 11 (Android 11) update rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T
The update brings a new UI visual design and tons of new features from Android 11 and OxygenOS 11.
The OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T are finally receiving stable OxygenOS 11 update based on Android 11. The update brings a new UI visual design and tons of new features from Android 11 and OxygenOS 11.
With this major OS update, the camera app of both Android flagships gets a new interface and other improvements. The Ambient Display has been updated with a new Insight clock style and Canvas feature.
Here's the complete changelog for the OnePlus 6/6T OxygenOS 11 (Android 11) update:
System
- Updated to OxygenOS 11 version
- Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details
- Since this is a big Android update with multiple new features, the upgrade process might be a little longer, please be more patient.
Game Space
- Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience
- Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode)
- Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out
Camera
- Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer more convenient operation
Ambient Display
- Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock on ambient display)
- Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path: Settings - Customization - Wallpaper - Canvas - Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically）
Dark Mode
- Added a shortcut for Dark Mode, you can pull down the Quick Settings panel and find it
- Supported automatically enable by time range (path: Settings - Display - Dark Mode - Turn on automatically - Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range
Shelf
- Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer
- Added weather widget, animation effect smarter
As always, the OTA is rolling out in stages, meaning it will be received by a limited number of users initially and will have a broader rollout in a few days if there are no critical bugs. If you haven't received the update notification yet, go to Settings > System > System updates to manually check its availability for your device.