Microsoft, SAP India's joint tech skilling program to empower young Indian women

Microsoft and SAP India today announced the launch TechSaksham, a joint initiative that will skill over 62,000 young women in areas of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, web design, and digital marketing to help them build careers in technology.

"At Microsoft, we are deeply committed to democratize access to technology. Our partnership with SAP reflects our commitment towards strengthening the skilling ecosystem and closing the digital skills gap by enabling Indian women to pursue the path to success in a digital-first economy," said Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India.

Advertisement

The program will collaborate with state collegiate education departments and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to support the professional development of faculty at participating institutes. In its initial year, the initiative will train 1,500 teachers, with each teacher having the potential to influence over 50 students, impacting 60,000 - 75,000 students.

During the first year of implementation, the TechSaksham program will deliver these goals:

Directly train 2000 students to make them job-ready in tech-related fields

Support students with opportunities for internships, jobs and micro-entrepreneurship opportunities to 50% of the qualifying students

Drive capacity building by training 1500 teachers and establish 5 nodal centers.

Drive students towards innovation, collaboration, and entrepreneurial mindset and showcase 50 technical solutions that solve local problems delivering societal impact.

In a press release, Microsoft said that Edunet Foundation, which will be implementing this program, will develop future-ready skills in young women graduating in sciences, engineering, computer applications, and vocational studies. The program participants will also get an opportunity to showcase their work to business leaders and experts from local industries.

"Our partnership with Microsoft is an expansion of this vision where we focus on equipping the young women of our country with skills in emerging technologies like AI and cloud computing empowering them to be a part of the future-ready workforce," said Kulmeet Bawa, President and Managing Director, SAP Indian Subcontinent.