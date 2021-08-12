Palantir delivers 49% jump in second-quarter revenue
Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 16:34 IST
Tech billionaire Peter Thiel-backed Palantir Technologies Inc reported a 49% rise in quarterly revenue, as the U.S. data analytics firm shored up more software contracts with corporations and government agencies.
Revenue surged to $376 million in the second quarter ended June 30, the company said on Thursday.
