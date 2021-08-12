Left Menu

MG Motor drives in new Hector trim with price starting at Rs 14.51 lakh

This is an opportunity to welcome new members to the MG family, MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer Gaurav Gupta noted.Earlier this week, the company had launched a seven-seater version of its SUV Gloster Savvy tagged at Rs 37.28 lakh ex-showroom.

  • Country:
  • India

MG Motor India on Thursday said it has launched a new variant of its SUV Hector with price starting at Rs 14.51 lakhs (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The new trim, Hector Shine comes with both petrol and diesel powertrains. The petrol trims come with manual and CVT transmission while the diesel variant features only a manual six-speed transmission.

The Hector Shine trims come with an all-new electric sunroof, 17-inch alloy wheels and a 26.4cm HD touchscreen AVN System with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the automaker said in a statement.

Additionally, the Shine CVT is equipped with an electric parking brake, push-button start/stop and smart entry, chrome door handles and telescopic steering, it added.

''Hector’s second anniversary in India is a perfect occasion to further strengthen its portfolio. The addition of the Shine variant braces Hector family range which now comprises five variants and gives customers the power of choice. This is an opportunity to welcome new members to the MG family,'' MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer Gaurav Gupta noted.

