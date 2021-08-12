Left Menu

IBM announces joint 5G Industry 4.0 testbed with Verizon in Texas

The 5G Industry 4.0 Testbed at IBM's Industry Solution Lab in Coppell (Texas) will provide hands-on experience for enterprises as they seek ways to leverage the new 5G capabilities - reduced latency, increased bandwidth, network slicing and edge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 12-08-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 20:26 IST
IBM announces joint 5G Industry 4.0 testbed with Verizon in Texas
IBM logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

IBM, in partnership with Verizon, has launched a new testbed environment for developing and testing innovative, 5G-enabled use cases for Industry 4.0 applications.

The 5G Industry 4.0 Testbed at IBM's Industry Solution Lab in Coppell (Texas) will provide hands-on experience for enterprises as they seek ways to leverage the new 5G capabilities - reduced latency, increased bandwidth, network slicing and edge. Enterprise customers will be able to develop and test how Verizon 5G Ultra-Wideband can be combined with hybrid cloud, edge, and AI technologies to deliver a new class of intelligent applications and next-gen use cases like robotics, manufacturing process automation, data analytics and more.

The U.S. carrier has installed 5G Ultra Wideband and its Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) platform to power these trial use cases that will accelerate enterprises' transformation to Industry 4.0.

"Through IBM's ongoing commitment to these centers and labs, one thing is clear: our goal is to accelerate tangible business impact for our customers through reduced time to value. And this is more vital than ever, as telcos – and the customers they serve – are increasingly seeking new and proven ways to explore and harness the value of 5G and the power of "connectivity + compute," said Steve Canepa, Global GM & Managing Director, IBM Communications Sector.

Back in June 2021, IBM and Verizon announced they have joined forces to deploy a modern open hybrid cloud strategy across the latter's 5G network core and service orchestration platform. Today's announcement marks another step forward in their longstanding collaboration.

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021