IBM announces joint 5G Industry 4.0 testbed with Verizon in Texas

IBM, in partnership with Verizon, has launched a new testbed environment for developing and testing innovative, 5G-enabled use cases for Industry 4.0 applications.

The 5G Industry 4.0 Testbed at IBM's Industry Solution Lab in Coppell (Texas) will provide hands-on experience for enterprises as they seek ways to leverage the new 5G capabilities - reduced latency, increased bandwidth, network slicing and edge. Enterprise customers will be able to develop and test how Verizon 5G Ultra-Wideband can be combined with hybrid cloud, edge, and AI technologies to deliver a new class of intelligent applications and next-gen use cases like robotics, manufacturing process automation, data analytics and more.

The U.S. carrier has installed 5G Ultra Wideband and its Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) platform to power these trial use cases that will accelerate enterprises' transformation to Industry 4.0.

"Through IBM's ongoing commitment to these centers and labs, one thing is clear: our goal is to accelerate tangible business impact for our customers through reduced time to value. And this is more vital than ever, as telcos – and the customers they serve – are increasingly seeking new and proven ways to explore and harness the value of 5G and the power of "connectivity + compute," said Steve Canepa, Global GM & Managing Director, IBM Communications Sector.

Back in June 2021, IBM and Verizon announced they have joined forces to deploy a modern open hybrid cloud strategy across the latter's 5G network core and service orchestration platform. Today's announcement marks another step forward in their longstanding collaboration.