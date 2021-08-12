Scoreboard: India vs England, Day 1, second Test

Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the second Test between India and England here on Thursday.

India 1st Innings: Rohit Sharma b Anderson 83 KL Rahul batting 55 Cheteshwar Pujara c Bairstow b Anderson 9 Virat Kohli batting 0 Extras: (B-4 LB-5 NB-1) 10 Total: (For 2 wickets in 52 overs) 157 Fall of Wickets: 1/126 2/150 Bowling: James Anderson 14-4-28-2, Ollie Robinson 12-4-22-0, Sam Curran 11-1-40-0, Mark Wood 8-1-38-0, Moeen Ali 7-1-20-0.

