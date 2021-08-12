Left Menu

Scoreboard: India vs England, Day 1, second Test

PTI | London | Updated: 12-08-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 21:05 IST
Scoreboard: India vs England, Day 1, second Test
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the second Test between India and England here on Thursday.

India 1st Innings: Rohit Sharma b Anderson 83 KL Rahul batting 55 Cheteshwar Pujara c Bairstow b Anderson 9 Virat Kohli batting 0 Extras: (B-4 LB-5 NB-1) 10 Total: (For 2 wickets in 52 overs) 157 Fall of Wickets: 1/126 2/150 Bowling: James Anderson 14-4-28-2, Ollie Robinson 12-4-22-0, Sam Curran 11-1-40-0, Mark Wood 8-1-38-0, Moeen Ali 7-1-20-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021