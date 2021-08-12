Left Menu

Zambians vote in tight presidential election, internet restricted

Zambians voted for a new leader on Thursday with long queues pointing to a high turnout in an election showdown between President Edgar Lungu and main opposition rival Hakainde Hichilema that looks too tight to call. But as millions cast their ballots, social media platforms were restricted in the country, internet blockage observatory NetBlocks said.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 21:35 IST
Zambians vote in tight presidential election, internet restricted

Zambians voted for a new leader on Thursday with long queues pointing to a high turnout in an election showdown between President Edgar Lungu and main opposition rival Hakainde Hichilema that looks too tight to call.

But as millions cast their ballots, social media platforms were restricted in the country, internet blockage observatory NetBlocks said. "Real-time network data confirm that social media and messaging platforms including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Messenger are now restricted in #Zambia on election day in addition to the earlier WhatsApp restriction," NetBlocks said in a tweet.

Zambia Information and Communication Technology acting director-general Mulenga Chisanga did not answer calls for comment. The restriction of internet access could fuel tension and suspicion about the vote, which African and European observers said had been peaceful on Thursday.

Lungu and Hichiema, who voted at different stations hours apart, were both confident of winning the vote and the close contest raised the possibility of a run-off. The electoral agency says it expects to declare a winner within 72 hours after polls close.

Zambia, Africa's second-biggest copper producer, became the continent's first country during the coronavirus pandemic to default on its sovereign debt in November. Its economy is flagging. (Writing by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Joe Bavier, Raju Gopalakrishnan, Elaine Hardcastle and Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021