Left Menu

Trader arrested after duplicate Tata Salt found at shop

A kirana shop owner has been arrested in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida for allegedly selling duplicate salt of a leading company, police officials said on Thursday. Based on the complaint, the accused shop owner has been arrested and challan issued to him, an official from the local police station told PTI.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 12-08-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 21:46 IST
Trader arrested after duplicate Tata Salt found at shop
  • Country:
  • India

A kirana shop owner has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida for allegedly selling duplicate salt of a leading company, police officials said on Thursday. The accused, who runs his shop in Alpha 2 sector, has been booked for cheating and under provisions of the Copyright Act, the officials said. “A private company, EIPR (India) that was authorised by Tata Consumer Products to check the quality of its products in markets had found out the shop. The company's officials had checked its Tata Salt in the shop and found it to be duplicate,” according to the FIR. “EIPR (India) officials had seized 42 such packets of Tata Salt each weighing one kilogramme from the shop. These packets had duplicate salt in it but label of Tata Salt,” the FIR stated. The FIR was lodged at the local Beta 2 police station on a complaint by the company officials on Wednesday, while the fraud was detected by them on Tuesday evening. “Based on the complaint, the accused shop owner has been arrested and challan issued to him,” an official from the local police station told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021