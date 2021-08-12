Trader arrested after duplicate Tata Salt found at shop

A kirana shop owner has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida for allegedly selling duplicate salt of a leading company, police officials said on Thursday. The accused, who runs his shop in Alpha 2 sector, has been booked for cheating and under provisions of the Copyright Act, the officials said. “A private company, EIPR (India) that was authorised by Tata Consumer Products to check the quality of its products in markets had found out the shop. The company's officials had checked its Tata Salt in the shop and found it to be duplicate,” according to the FIR. “EIPR (India) officials had seized 42 such packets of Tata Salt each weighing one kilogramme from the shop. These packets had duplicate salt in it but label of Tata Salt,” the FIR stated. The FIR was lodged at the local Beta 2 police station on a complaint by the company officials on Wednesday, while the fraud was detected by them on Tuesday evening. “Based on the complaint, the accused shop owner has been arrested and challan issued to him,” an official from the local police station told PTI.

