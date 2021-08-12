Delhi to launch cloud-based health management system next year

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI ) The Delhi government will next year launch a cloud-based Health Information Management System (HIMS) where people will get eHealth Cards and also be able to book online appointment with doctors at government hospitals, an official statement said on Thursday.

According to the statement, the Delhi government will conduct surveys across the state to make sure every citizen can get their eHealth Card made. These cards will also be made at hospitals and other dedicated centres.

The HIMS will also have a dedicated helpline where call centres will be set up for the convenience of the people and address their grievances. The set up of these centres is targeted to be completed in the next three months.

''As part of the project, eHealth Cards will be assigned to each citizen, which will be a repository of medical information. Doctors will be able to see patient's medical history using the card and patients will be able to take appointments from home.

Under the project, QR code-based eHealth Cards will be issued to the residents of Delhi on the basis of Voter ID and population registry from which demographic and basic clinical information of each patient can be obtained.

''The world class HIMS is all set to be implemented by next year as the department has completed the vendor selection and bidding process,'' the government said in a statement.

Reviewing the progress of the project, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal instructed officials to expedite timelines to provide the people of Delhi ''freedom from their woes'' in this field.

''The Delhi government is committed towards providing the best and most modern healthcare facilities to the people. The Health Information Management System will be a monumental step towards getting the people of Delhi freedom from their problems,'' Kejriwal said in the statement.

He said that after the implementation of HIMS, Delhi will be the first state in the country to have such a ''world class'' cloud-based health management system.

''The project will bring about a revolution in the healthcare infrastructure of Delhi and make health management seamless, levelling it with the standards of developed countries,'' the CM said.

Later in the evening the Chief Minister's Office also tweeted about the development.

''From the beginning of the new year, Delhiites will get Health Information Management System. To ensure that this scheme along with the health card reaches the people of Delhi as soon as possible, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today convened a meeting to review the project,'' the CMO tweeted.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain along with senior officials from the health department, were present in the meeting.

The government said that after the implementation of the HIMS, people will get freedom from the long queues of hospitals as they will be able to get an appointment with the doctor they wish to see by accessing an online portal from the comfort of their homes. They will be designated a time frame to meet the doctor and will be able to get consultation accordingly, the statement said.

The entire system will be digital and cloud-based. The government is trying to implement HIMS in all government hospitals of Delhi as soon as possible, it said, adding private hospitals will also be connected to the system in a phased manner.

