Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee released from prison on parole

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee, convicted of bribery and embezzlement, was released on parole on Friday.

Lee appeared outside the Seoul Detention Center, wearing a dark grey suit and looking thinner than when he was last detained in January. "I've caused much concern for the people. I deeply apologise," Lee told reporters. "I am listening to the concerns, criticisms, worries and high expectations for me. I will work hard."

