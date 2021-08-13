Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.132

Microsoft on Thursday released the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.132 to everyone in the Dev and Beta Channels. The latest build includes a couple of changes and improvements as well as tons of fixes and known issues.

Speaking about the changes, with this release, the Microsoft Teams Chat is now available for Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel. In addition, the one-to-one and group audio and video calling functionality is also rolling out.

Secondly, with this release, the new Snipping Tool for Windows 11, updated Calculator app, and updated Mail and Calendar apps are rolling out to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel.

The Windows 11 Snipping Tool app replaces the classic Snipping Tool and Snip & Sketch apps and includes new visuals and a new settings page.

The updated Calculator app for Windows 11 now has a beautiful new look and a new app theme setting similar to the Snipping Tool. The app packs useful features like a Programmer Mode for programming and engineering, graphing mode to plot and analyze equations on a graph, among others.

The updated Mail and Calendar apps boast a new visual style with rounded corners and other adjustments.

The Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.132 fixes the following issues:

Search

Did some work to address a scenario where the recent searches list displayed when hovering over the Search icon in the Taskbar was unexpectedly blank.

Widgets

We fixed the issue where launching links from the widgets board wasn't always invoking apps to the foreground.

Clicking the widgets icon in the Taskbar should open it on the correct monitor now.

Windows Sandbox

The Taskbar (Explorer.exe) should no longer repeatedly crash inside of Windows Sandbox.

Other

Addressed an issue leading to some Insiders experiencing a bug check when attempting to roll back in the previous flight.

Mitigated an issue that was making certain games go unresponsive after pressing the Enter key.

Fixed an issue where the "location in use" indicator icon wasn't showing up in the Taskbar when it should have been.

For more details, head over to the Windows Insider Blog.