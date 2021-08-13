Left Menu

Xbox makes Battlefield 4 and two other games free to play this weekend

In addition, you can purchase these games and other editions at a limited time discount.

Battlefield 4 is the genre-defining action blockbuster made from moments that blur the line between game and glory. Image Credit: EA

As part of the Free Play Days, Xbox has made three games - Battlefield 4, Neon Abyss, and AO Tennis 2 - free to play for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members from Thursday, August 12 at 12:01 a.m. PDT until Sunday, August 15 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

Battlefield 4

Battlefield 4 is the genre-defining action blockbuster made from moments that blur the line between game and glory. Fueled by the next-generation power and fidelity of Frostbite 3, Battlefield 4 provides a visceral, dramatic experience unlike any other. It features an intense and dramatic character-driven campaign that starts with the evacuation of American VIPs from Shanghai and follows your squad's struggle to find its way home.

Discounted price:

  • Battlefield 4 Standard Edition (19.99 SRP) at 75% off: USD4.99
  • Second Assault Maps (14.99 SRP) at 100% off Free

Neon Abyss

Neon Abyss is a frantic, roguelite action-platformer where you run 'n' gun your way into the Abyss. Neon Abyss pits you as a member of 'Grim Squad' – a task force set-up by Hades himself to infiltrate the Abyss and defeat the New Gods. Death is not the end as every time you die, you'll find yourself more empowered than before.

As you progress through each dungeon, random item drops will be key in helping you infiltrate the Abyss and these passive effects can stack between every item. With no limit to how many can apply; a wide variety of combinations will make each run unique. You don't have to infiltrate the abyss alone – hatch pets with unique skills to help you on your runs and level them up to boost their powers.

Neon Abyss is available with a 35% discount throughout the Gold Free Play Days event.

  • Standard Edition (USD19.99 SRP) at 35% off: USD12.99

AO Tennis 2

AO Tennis 2 is the only tennis experience designed for and by its community. Create your own players, stadiums, and even legendary matches to share them with the world. Participate in singles, doubles, career, and test your skills against the best players from the ATP & WTA circuits.

AO Tennis 2 will be on sale until August 16th at 70% off.

  • Standard Edition (USD59.99 SRP) at 70% off: USD17.99

