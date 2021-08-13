Left Menu

OnMobile Global acquires gaming technology firm rob0

Technology company OnMobile Global on Friday said it has acquired a 100 per cent stake in gaming technology firm rob0 for an undisclosed amount through its Canada based arm. rob0 has been an integral part of our cloud gaming product, Onmo.

13-08-2021
Technology company OnMobile Global on Friday said it has acquired a 100 percent stake in gaming technology firm rob0 for an undisclosed amount through its Canada-based arm. The company has earlier acquired a 25 percent equity stake in rob0 in May 2020.

Founded in February 2019, rob0 provides a platform that gathers, analyses, and provides smart insights that help to clearly understand user behavior, optimize gameplay and increase player retention.

''rob0's acquisition brings to life our Onmo mission of creating the best gaming moments that bring esports to everyone in one click and takes us a step closer to our goal to be the uncontested leader in social esports globally,'' OnMobile Global executive chairman Francois-Charles Sirois said in the statement.

The company said that investment by OnMobile is the second major step towards the creation of its cloud gaming platform Onmo after the acquisition of Appland AB, Sweden in October 2018. ''rob0 has been an integral part of our cloud gaming product, Onmo. rob0's technology and Vision AI picks the best parts of a game and helps Onmo create thousands of short, unique challenges for mobile casual esports players,'' OnMobile Global chief executive officer Krish Seshadri said.

