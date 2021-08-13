Left Menu

TPV launches Philips feature phones in India, to launch smartphones next year

These devices will be available across e-commerce platforms and offline stores in the country.

TPV Technology on Friday announced its foray into the Indian phone mobile market with Philips E series feature phones and said it plans to add smartphones to its product lineup next year.

TPV Technology is the brand license partner for Philips audio and video products and accessories.

''Philips, as a brand for mobile phones, is doing very well in Russia and China, and so, we thought we would extend the same thing to India as well, so it was just an organic extension. ''We are starting with feature phones, but along with that we are also getting into mobile accessories like power banks, chargers, cables, and all the related accessories as well,'' Atul Jasra, Business Head (India) for Philips Mobile Phones, told PTI.

The company will also expand the range by adding smartphones in the first half of next year, depending on how the market responds.

''Feature phones are still a substantial market in India, about 8-9 million feature phones sell per month in our market. So, it is not a segment that can be ignored. We have a range with good features,'' he said.

The current feature phone range will be priced between Rs 1,300-3,000 and include three devices -- Xenium E209, Xenium E125, and E102A. These devices will be available across e-commerce platforms and offline stores in the country.

The company will bring three more feature phones models this year to the Indian market, Jasra said. The feature phones are targeted at users who prefer a simple, hassle-free device that comes with a sturdy build, long battery life, and powerful sound output. The flagship model Philips Xenium E209 has additional special features like a large display screen, high speaker volume, SOS Function, large ergonomic keypad, and dedicated side key for torch operation for elderly users.

The company has partnered with Padget as its manufacturing partner for making its phones in the country, and with Beetel for national distribution of its devices, Jasra said.

