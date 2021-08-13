Left Menu

Scoreboard: India vs England, Day 2, second Test

PTI | London | Updated: 13-08-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 19:17 IST
Scoreboard on the second day of the second Test between India and England here on Friday. India 1st innings (overnight 276/3) Rohit Sharma b James Anderson 83 K L Rahul c D Sibley b Robinson 129 Cheteshwar Pujara c Bairstow b James Anderson 9 Virat Kohli c Root b Robinson 42 Ajinkya Rahane c Root b James Anderson 1 Rishabh Pant c Jos Buttler b Mark Wood 37 Ravindra Jadeja c James Anderson b Mark Wood 40 Mohammed Shami c Rory Burns b Moeen 0 Ishant Sharma lbw b James Anderson 8 Jasprit Bumrah c Jos Buttler b James Anderson 0 Mohammed Siraj not out 0 Extras: (b-8, lb-5, nb-2) 15 Total: 364 all out in 126.1 overs Fall of wickets: 126-1, 150-2, 267-3, 278-4, 282-5, 331-6, 336-7, 362-8, 364-9 Bowling: James Anderson 29-7-62-5, Ollie Robinson 33-10-73-2, Sam Curran 22-2-72-0, Mark Wood 24.1-2-91-2, Moeen Ali 18-1-53-1.

