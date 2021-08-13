Madden NFL 22, Recompile and 9 other titles coming to Xbox next week

Microsoft has announced nearly a dozen games that will be coming to the Xbox Series X|S, | Xbox Series X|S consoles, Xbox One, and Windows PC next week. These include Madden NFL 22, Recompile, Rogue Explorer and Mayhem Brawler, among others.

The list also includes some Xbox Game Pass and soon-to-be-released ID@Xbox games

Greak: Memories of Azur – August 17 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S, |S

Greak: Memories of Azur is a beautiful single-player adventure with hand-drawn animations. You will take the role of three siblings: Greak, Adara and Raydel to guide them through the lands of Azur. Throughout the game, you will find each sibling in different scenarios, and once you do, they will join the adventure and help you progress through the game and escape from the Urlag invasion.

Pile Up! Box by Box - August 17

Pile Up! Box by Box is a game for everyone with simple controls, no punishment for failure, a chill-pacing, very little time pressure. Coordinate with your friends or rely on your own creativity to navigate cardboard worlds full of uniquely joyful levels. Unfold mysteries, solve puzzles and quests as a team, help the friendly citizens of sunbaked islands, amber forests, magical caves, and visit the fantastic feather theater. Or maybe just kick back and challenge your friends in action-packed rounds of Boxball, Basketball, or Tic Pile Toe?

Rogue Explorer - August 18

Journey deep into the abyss as a daring adventurer of your own design. Explore randomly generated dungeons in a roguelike action experience. Hack and slash enemies, acquire loot, and obtain enhancements to your existing equipment.

Open treasure chests to acquire various weapons such as swords, spears and staffs. Upgrade them with materials acquired by completing stages. Combine equipment and synthesize more powerful items.

World Superstar Strikers '91 - August 18

World Soccer Strikers '91 is a physics-based, retro-style "soccer" game, featuring 1-to-8 player arcade goodness with no magnetic feet, meaning the ball is completely independent from your player. You'll have to aim, dribble and shoot all by yourself.

Mayhem Brawler - August 19

Mayhem Brawler is an urban fantasy themed beat 'em up that brings back the 90s arcade vibe to the present day. With comic book style art and kick-ass soundtracks, it offers a unique experience that you can tackle solo or as co-op with friends while defining the next step in the story with your choices.

Recompile - August 19 - Optimized for Xbox Series X|S, | Xbox Series X|S - Xbox Game Pass

This atmospheric, Metroidvania hacking adventure lets you take control of a semi-sapient program struggling against deletion. In the sprawling 3D world of a Mainframe, Recompile features intense combat, tight 3D platforming, super-powered abilities and an environmental logic-based hacking mechanic.

The game has multiple endings based on the players' actions; you can repair systems, restore lost data, hack or destroy enemies, all whilst uncovering the truth about the Hypervisor and the original purpose of the Mainframe.

Twelve Minutes - August 19 - Optimized for Xbox Series X|S, | Xbox Series X|S - Smart Delivery - Xbox Game Pass

Twelve Minutes is a real-time top-down interactive thriller with an accessible click and drag interface. Featuring James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley, and Willem Dafoe. What should be a romantic evening with your wife turns into a nightmare when a police detective breaks into your home, accuses your wife of murder and beats you to death.

Only for you to find yourself immediately returned to the exact moment you opened the front door, stuck in a twelve minute time loop, doomed to relive the same terror again and again. Unless you can find a way to use the knowledge of what's coming to change the outcome and break the loop

Arietta of Spirits - August 20

Arietta of Spirits is a story-driven action-adventure game, following Arietta on her journey to unveil the mysteries of the Spirit Realm.

The game tells the story of Arietta and her family, visiting their Grandmother's cabin for the first time after her passing away a year prior. However, the family trip takes an unexpected turn when Arietta meets a mysterious new friend and gains the ability to see strange spirits that inhabit the island.

Checkers for Kids - August 20 - Xbox One X Enhanced

A traditional and inspiring board game that attracts the attention of the younger audience. There are lots of unique toys you can choose to play with and customize even further with your favourite addons. Black and white is too boring for you? Change up your playground however you want. And if you are tired and want to relax, just play with your pet fish which will cheer for you during your games against family and friends.

Madden NFL 22 - August 20 - Optimized for Xbox Series X|S, |S

All-new features in Franchise include staff management, an enhanced scenario engine, and weekly strategy. Share avatar progress and player class between Face of The Franchise and The Yard with unified progression.

For the first time ever in Ultimate Team, adjust Superstar X-Factors at halftime. Pre-Order Madden NFL 22 to receive a Brady or Mahomes power-up item, an Elite Passer strategy item, 20 Franchise Staff Points, and more.

Rise Eterna - August 20

Follow the story of Lua and unveil the mysteries surrounding her origins in the tactical RPG, reminiscence of the 16-bit era Japanese strategy games. Recruit up to 14 characters, each with their unique abilities, and defeat your worst nightmare in epic fights. Unveil a dark and mature story focused on the relationship between two lost souls trying to discover the meaning of their lives, fighting side by side.