Business brief 2

HCL Technologies on Friday said it has inked a multi-year deal with Canadian telecom service provider and media company Rogers Communications.

This new multi-year agreement strengthens HCL's managed services partnership with Rogers that began in 2016, a statement said. HCL Technologies will help scale Rogers' IT infrastructure and workloads migrating to the current private and public cloud infrastructure, support the enterprise's operations, and serve as the ongoing managed services provider, it added.

The expanded contract will allow HCL Technologies to invest in the next-generation of AI and machine learning to enable best practices, accelerate efficiencies, and provide Rogers Communications with the needed flexibility to harness the new era of 5G and digital technologies, it said.

''HCL has played an important role in supporting the reliability of our operations since 2016 and has provided tremendous value by enabling us to scale IT operational efficiency and stability,'' Rogers Communications Vice-President (IT Operations) Vikram Virk said. HCL Technologies Corporate Vice-President Anil Ganjoo said that by focusing on cloud, automation, AI, fast networks and more, Rogers can ensure it meets its customers' current and future needs.

