Left Menu

Business brief 2

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 22:44 IST
Business brief 2
  • Country:
  • India

HCL Technologies on Friday said it has inked a multi-year deal with Canadian telecom service provider and media company Rogers Communications.

This new multi-year agreement strengthens HCL's managed services partnership with Rogers that began in 2016, a statement said. HCL Technologies will help scale Rogers' IT infrastructure and workloads migrating to the current private and public cloud infrastructure, support the enterprise's operations, and serve as the ongoing managed services provider, it added.

The expanded contract will allow HCL Technologies to invest in the next-generation of AI and machine learning to enable best practices, accelerate efficiencies, and provide Rogers Communications with the needed flexibility to harness the new era of 5G and digital technologies, it said.

''HCL has played an important role in supporting the reliability of our operations since 2016 and has provided tremendous value by enabling us to scale IT operational efficiency and stability,'' Rogers Communications Vice-President (IT Operations) Vikram Virk said. HCL Technologies Corporate Vice-President Anil Ganjoo said that by focusing on cloud, automation, AI, fast networks and more, Rogers can ensure it meets its customers' current and future needs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021