Shortage of scientific info on fitness in pop media, says new book

Most people do not get desired results from workouts as there is a "shortage of scientific information" on health in popular media, including social media, fitness entrepreneur Jitendra Chouksey says in a new book.

In "Lose Fat, Get Fittr: The Simple Science of Staying Healthy for Life", Chouksey shares his experiences in fitness training as he takes readers into the basics and advances of physical transformation.

Advertisement

"There is a severe shortage of scientific information in popular media and sadly, that's the first place people turn to when they decide to get fit. Social media isn't any better. Instagram, Facebook and YouTube are flooded with fitness influencers who sell everything from fad diets to magical supplements," writes Chouksey, the founder of Fittr, an online fitness and nutrition community.

"Even those who have workout videos seem to be more interested in bending over for the camera than in wrapping their heads around any actual fitness science. The ones who have good content and who talk science are in the minority. Apparently, science isn't sexy enough," he adds.

The Pune-based fitness entrepreneur describes science as a "friend who wants to help you" while dubbing fitness myths as "thugs who accost you in a dark alley, sucker-punch you and run away with your money and dignity".

"Newspapers and mainstream media continue to be the biggest peddlers of such myths. After all, sensationalism sells. Who cares if people end up ruining their health, as long as someone makes money?" he claims.

In the Rupa Publications book , Chouksey also dwells on scientific aspects critical to fitness and health as he explains concepts of nutritional elements, difference in "weight loss and fat loss", behavioural changes and debunking myths that have gained popularity with time "Well, my sincere hope is that after you've finished reading the book and applied its learnings in your own life, you will do your bit to spread the word of science and help someone else take the first step towards a fitter life," he writes. The book, launched recently, has a foreward by actor Suniel Shetty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)