Android 11 update rolling out to Motorola Razr: Details Inside!

The Motorola Razr foldable smartphone has started receiving the Android 11 update. The new software update arrives with build number RPV31.Q2-62-7-10 and is rolling out to the units purchased from Verizon.

The update brings the July 2021 Android security patch alongside multiple Android 11 features such as new and improved powerful device controls, Chat Bubbles, one-time app permissions, to name a few.

In a blog post announcing the Android 11 update, Verizon highlighted the following new features that the Android 11 update brings to the Motorola Razr.

Manage Conversations

Better communicate with the people in your life with Conversations and Chat Bubbles. See, respond to, and control your conversations across multiple messaging apps. All in the same spot. Then select people you always chat with. These priority conversations show up on your lock screen. So you never miss anything important.

Control Connected Devices in One Place

Simple, streamlined device and media controls allow new ways to control your compatible connected devices. Set the temperature to chill, then dim your lights. All from a single spot on your phone. Just long-press the power button to see and manage your connected devices. Making life at home that much easier.

Your Data, In Control

Decide how and when your data is shared by setting one-time permissions and other new features. Give one-time permissions to apps that need your mic, camera or location. The next time the app needs access, it must ask for permission again.

If you haven't received a notification message for this software update, go to the phone's Settings > About phone > System updates and then tap Yes, I'm in to start downloading the software update.