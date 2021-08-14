Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 30A

The Realme Narzo 30A has started receiving realme UI 2.0 stable update based on Android 11. The latest software update comes with the UI version: RMX3171_11.C.03 brings along new personalization as well as security and privacy features, an updated camera app and other changes.

Here's the complete changelog for the Narzo 30A Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update:

Personalizations

Personalise the user interface to make it your own

Three Dark mode styles are available: Enhanced, medium, and gentle; wallpapers and icons can be adjusted to Dark mode; and the display contrast can be adjusted automatically to ambient light.

Improved Performance

Added "Optimised night charging": An AI algorithm is used to control charging speed at night to extend battery life.

Launcher

You can now remove a folder or combine it with another one.

Security and Privacy

You can now turn "App lock" on or off in Quick Settings.

Emergency info: You can quickly display your personal emergency info to first responders. The information can be shown even when your screen is locked.

Communications

You can share your personal hotspot with others via a QR code.

Camera

Added the inertial zoom feature which makes zooming smoother during video shooting.

Added the level and grid feature to help you compose videos.

realme Lab

Added Sleep Capsule for you to restrict your phone use for better rest and sleep.

Realme Narzo 30A users are required to update their device to RMX3171_11.A.19/ RMX3171_A.17 version to receive this Realme UI 2.0 update, the company said in a post on the community forums.

The OTA is currently rolling out to a limited number of users in India and will have a broader rollout in a few days if no critical bugs are found. Realme noted that users may face some common issues like slight hanging and faster power consumption after the upgrade, but the device will get back to normal after few hours.