Reuters Science News Summary
Boeing Co will return its CST-100 Starliner to the factory to resolve a valve issue, the company said on Friday, delaying the launch date of the space capsule to the International Space Station until at least mid-October if not later.
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old
Scientists have said that an astonishingly well-preserved cave lion cub found in Siberia's permafrost lived 28,000 years ago and may even still have traces of its mother's milk in it. The female cub, named Sparta, was found at the Semyuelyakh River in Russia's Yakutia region in 2018 and a second lion cub called Boris was found the year before, according to a study published in the Quaternary journal.
Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed
Boeing Co will return its CST-100 Starliner to the factory to resolve a valve issue, the company said on Friday, delaying the launch date of the space capsule to the International Space Station until at least mid-October if not later. The planemaker told NASA that it would remove the Starliner from the Atlas V rocket and send it for deeper troubleshooting of four propulsion system valves.
