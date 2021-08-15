Left Menu

Austria plans aid conference for Afghanistan's neighbours

Austria plans to hold an aid conference at the end of this month or in early September to support Afghanistan's central Asian neighbours, government officials were quoted on Sunday as saying.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 14:46 IST
Austria plans aid conference for Afghanistan's neighbours
Flag of Austria Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Austria

Austria plans to hold an aid conference at the end of this month or in early September to support Afghanistan's Central Asian neighbors, government officials were quoted on Sunday as saying. Taliban insurgents entered the Afghanistan capital Kabul on Sunday, an interior ministry official said, after rapidly seizing control of most of the country.

The Austrian online conference will also include other unspecified European Union members, the APA news agency said, citing the foreign ministry. "Aid on the ground can only work in unison with partners on the ground," APA quoted Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg as saying. "Conflict and instability in the region will sooner or later spill over to Europe and thus to Austria."

Austria was one of six EU countries that insisted this month on their right to forcibly deport rejected Afghan asylum seekers. It has stuck to its hard-line even as some other nations changed course given the developments in Afghanistan. Interior Minister Karl Nehammer was quoted as saying a holistic approach was needed to stem illegal migration towards Europe. The goal of the conference was to support Afghanistan's neighboring states while preventing human traffickers from profiting from people's suffering, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021