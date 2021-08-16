CtrlS NLD announces the launch of next generation interconnection services

The services will allow scaling and integration of businesses by connecting their network, applications through its interconnection services portfolio besides addressing their growing needs in the digital economy MUMBAI and HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CtrlS NLD, is a new entrant in the Indian Interconnection Ecosystem services has announced the launch of interconnecting services branded as CtrlS Connect. With CtrlS Connect, customers will be able to connect their digital infrastructure and services with a wide array of services which includes remote Peering, cloud Exchange, data center Interconnect and metro Connect services in major metro markets in India. The services are being introduced coinciding with the 26th Anniversary of the commencement of Commercial Internet in India.

Today's digital businesses require to be enabled through high-speed, low-latency, highly secure, communication among their enterprise IT assets, cloud applications, and their overall technology ecosystem including their service providers and peers.

CtrlS Connect - the carrier-neutral data center interconnection services will act as a digital business enabler for businesses. The services are being launched with the objective of bringing the best of Interconnection to India via a secure, scalable software-defined Interconnection platform. These services will enable customers to not only establishing directly peering with all major internet exchange operators across India but will also allow the businesses to connect to the cloud exchange platforms across the country. These services will benefit organizations from across sectors such as financial services, media, e-commerce, healthcare, manufacturing, and supply chain, etc who require very low-latency connectivity for executing transactions with high speed. The services are backed by industry-best SLAs, quick provisioning, high availability, robust security, integrated connectivity ecosystem, and performance management supported by professional management services.

Additionally, the company is also rolling out the CtrlS eXchange Connect services portfolio through its on-demand, cost-effective, resilient, latency driven network approach brings your network closer to the content and service providers with one or more internet exchange (IX) providers without any additional infrastructure, billing, and technical complexities. These services will help businesses connect their locations to the multi-cloud ecosystems, expand geographic reach, enhance application performance security and optimize cost.

CtrlS NLD will act as a single point of contact for all network needs of businesses. The company intends to provide businesses the flexibility of wide range of internet exchange (IX) choices to be connected and scale their capacities combined with the ability to control their own network efficiently. In near future, the company plans to expand its interconnection footprint by partnering with more regional IX and Cloud Connectivity partners across Tier II and Tier III markets in India. By end of 2021, CtrlS expects to have CtrlS Connect services available across 24 strategic datacenters within India covering 6 metros and a few Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets.

As reported by Gartner, by 2021, over 50% of enterprise buyers will demand managed network services that include real-time, network-synchronized configuration management database (CMDB) capabilities. Industry reports also indicate that the Network as a Service (NaaS) market size is projected to surpass USD 50 billion by 2025. The major market drivers are the increasing demand for cost-effective networking solutions, adoption of cloud-based networking technologies, increase in broadband penetration, and investments in next-generation 5G network commercialization. Network virtualization is helping companies to reduce their capital and operating expenditure required for maintaining & managing physical infrastructure. Various government regulations regarding data privacy and data security are also fueling the market growth. According to Markets and Markets, the global Network as a Service Market size is expected to grow from USD 10.4 billion in 2021 to USD 37.5 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.4% during the forecast period Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, CtrlS Group of Companies said, ''We are delighted to introduce a wide array of interconnecting services to the new age businesses. The data center interconnects services will act not only as an integration point but also as a 'Glue' for all digital business. We are confident customers will benefit from low-latency, high-speed connectivity, reap the benefits of our automation led process to achieve their business objectives augmented by industry best SLAs, speed of connections, automated processes'' CtrlS NLD's subsidiary company CtrlS Data Centers will continue to consolidate its position as the industry's largest rated-4 data center services provider by providing its customers more ways to directly connect with leading service providers and partners at a global scale.

About CtrlS NLD CtrlS NLD services is a new entrant in the Indian Interconnection Ecosystem. The company is introducing CtrlS Connect - the data centers, Cloud and IX neutral interconnection services, portfolio through its on-demand, cost-effective, resilient, latency-driven network across 24 strategic datacenters within India covering 6 metros and Tier-2, Tier-3 Markets.

