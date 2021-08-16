Introducing ProXmask(TM): Antiviral Face Mask as Better Alternative to Double-Masking and Capable of Inactivate SARS-CoV-2

ProXmask™ is the first antiviral face mask mass-produced in the Asia Pacific by Prolexus Group. The antiviral face mask created by Prolexus Group is a remarkable example of conventional OEM (original equipment manufacturer) for globally renowned sports apparel to expand the business horizon amid last year's COVID-19 pandemic to swiftly tap into the face mask market with highly innovative fabric technologies ahead of conventional reusable face masks in the market.

Better Filtration and Breathability compared with Double-Masking The U.S. CDC conducted experiments highlighting the importance of good fit to maximize mask performance and effectively control the spread of COVID-19.

ProXmask™ is positioned as a virus protection essential by being embedded with a high quality filtration structure and designed to fit closely against the face for a better seal and ease of breathing. Innovative Features ProXmask™ is also greater in terms of ease of wear and functionalities: • The antiviral function of ProXmask™ has been tested effective 99% reduction of SARS-CoV-2 which causes COVID-19, other coronaviruses and bacteria, as an enhanced virus protection feature.

• The water repellency feature enables effective shielding from respiratory droplets containing viruses and bacteria.

• ProXmask™ micro-filtration technology enables ≥ 95% PFE (Particle Filtration Efficiency) and BFE (Bacteria Filtration Efficiency).

• Washable and reusable up to 60 times, which makes it an environmentally friendly product. • Ergonomic design with adjustable earloops, nose wires, and enhanced cone-shaped designs that fit well, leaving a comfortable gap between mask and lips. Dr. Zetty, Research and Development Specialist of Prolexus Group said, ''We are proud to introduce ProXmask™ that will help people feel protected and alleviate the fear of COVID-19 infection while still practicing hygiene and social distancing, especially at a time when a highly contagious SARS-CoV-2 virus strain is spreading.'' The innovative and cutting-edge antiviral technology is supported by a well-known European textile chemical manufacturer, HeiQ Materials AG, whereby the fundamental of the antiviral technology involves the presence of active positive charges on the fabric, as binding sites for viruses. Upon contact with the fabric, virus cells that are negatively charged are neutralized, leading to the rapid destruction of their glycoprotein layers and the release of non-infectious ribonucleic acid (RNA).

ProXmask™ is registered with FDA and CE and is also the first fabric mask in Malaysia to obtain product certification from SIRIM QAS International recognizing its product quality control. The face mask is also accredited by internationally renowned labs from Interlek, TÜV SÜD, NIOSH, and more. Visit www.prox.com.my or email info@proxmask.com for more information About Prolexus Group Founded in 1976, Prolexus Group is a public listed group of companies that specializes in textile and apparel manufacturing for global brands. Aside from the Group's vertically integrated manufacturing and innovation capabilities, Prolexus has expanded its design capability by offering a one-stop solution to its customers.

