Samsung to bring Fold3 5G, Flip3 5G smartphones in India from Sep 10; price starts at Rs 84,999

Tech giant Samsung on Monday said the sale of its ultra-premium Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G smartphones in India will start from September 10, with prices starting at Rs 84,999.

Samsung - which competes with Apple in the premium smartphone category - had unveiled the two high-end foldable smartphones at its Galaxy Unpacked event last week.

''Consumers in India can pre-book their Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G on Samsung.com and across leading retail stores starting August 24 till September 9, 2021. The sale will commence from September 10, 2021,'' a statement said on Monday.

Galaxy Fold3 5G will be available in two variants – 12 GB RAM and 256 GB memory (Rs 1,49,999) and 12 GM RAM and 512 GB memory (Rs 1,57,999). The Galaxy Flip 3 5G 128 GB variant will be priced at Rs 84,999, while the 256 GB model will be available for Rs 88,999. Samsung said the third generation of its foldable devices are more durable and come with an array of more optimized foldable experiences, allowing consumers to unfold newer experiences. ''From the iconic design to the immersive large-screen experience, Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 offer users unique new ways to work, watch and play," it added.

During the launch last week, Samsung had said it is pricing the new generation lower than last year's lineup as it wants to provide more consumers access to the ''unique foldable experience''.

''At Samsung, we believe in creating open ecosystems that accelerate innovation and allow more and more people to create their own experiences. Over the last year, our reliance on technology has grown more than ever before, and now, as we reshape our lives, we must reshape the technology that we use every day,'' Samsung India Director and Head Mobile Marketing Aditya Babbar said.

With many firsts like the first under-display camera and S-Pen on a foldable, as well as IP, rated water resistance, the devices are the perfect combination of cutting-edge technology and unmatched style, he added.

