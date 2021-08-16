Russia-led bloc 'deeply concerned' by Taliban control in Afghanistan

The Russia-led CSTO security bloc is deeply concerned by the Taliban taking control in Afghanistan and thinks it has a significant impact on the situation in Central Asia, the bloc said in a statement on Monday.

The CSTO will provide all help to its member Tajikistan in the event of a security threat from neighboring Afghanistan, but it sees no need for such help now, it said. The bloc plans drills on the Afghan-Tajik border in the coming months, it said.

