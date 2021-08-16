Vocus sets up 200G terrestial optical links with Nokia's support

Aussie telecom operator Vocus has completed its Terabit Territory project to put 200Gbps technology on its domestic fibre network into Darwin. The company deployed Nokia's solution to set up the 200G terrestial optical links covering more than 4,100 km between Brisbane and Darwin, the latter said in a press release on Monday.

Nokia and Vocus have partnered for many years, and we're delighted to have helped them build a 200G optical network of this capability over such a significant distance. This upgrade improves both the current and future capacity of the Adelaide, Brisbane and Darwin links to ensure Vocus can address growing data consumption demands while also delivering ultra-high-speed and reliable experiences for their customers. Rob McCabe, Head of Enterprise, Australia and New Zealand at Nokia.

Leveraging Nokia's 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) solution, Vocus has upgraded its optical network between Adelaide, Brisbane and Darwin to deliver 200G. Powered by Nokia's Photonic Service Engine (PSE) super coherent digital signal processors, the solution helps telcos to deploy services rapidly, reduce network TCO, and extend network lifecycles.

The deployment, which covers more than 7,100 km of fibre, allows Vocus to provide the latest generation of quality optical services, in connecting Darwin to Hypercloud Data Centres, regional locations and international submarine cables. It replaces the existing optical transport network to provide 100G and 10G services to Vocus Enterprise, Government and Wholesale customers, who will now benefit from improved broadband speeds and experience.

The upgraded network is capable to easily provide 300G and 400G in the near future, the companies said in separate press releases on Monday.

Commenting on this development, Michael Ackland, General Manager of Federal Government and Strategic Projects at Vocus, said, "ver the last decade, we have leveraged Nokia's field-proven solutions to provide a world-class experience to our customers. The successful modernization of our optical network on key routes reiterates our confidence in Nokia's solutions and expertise."