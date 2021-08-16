Scoreboard at lunch: India vs England, Day 5, second Test

Scoreboard at lunch on the fifth day of the second Test between India and England here on Monday.

India 1st innings: 364 all out England 1st innings: 391 all out India 2nd Innings K L Rahul c Jos Buttler b Mark Wood 5 Rohit Sharma c Moeen b Mark Wood 21 Cheteshwar Pujara c Joe Root b Mark Wood 45 Virat Kohli c Jos Buttler b Sam Curran 20 Ajinkya Rahane c Jos Buttler b Moeen Ali 61 Rishabh Pant c Jos Buttler b Robinson 22 Ravindra Jadeja b Moeen 3 Ishant Sharma lbw b Robinson 16 Mohammed Shami batting 52 Jasprit Bumrah batting 30 Extras: (B-2, LB-8, NB-1) 11 Total: 286/8 in 108 overs Fall of wickets: 18-1, 27-2, 55-3, 155-4, 167-5, 175-6, 194-7, 209-8. Bowling: James Anderson 25-6-49-0, Ollie Robinson 16-6-41-2, Mark Wood 18-4-51-3, Sam Curran 18-3-42-1, Moeen Ali 26-1-84-2, Joe Root 5-0-9-0.

