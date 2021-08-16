Intel unveils Arc brand for upcoming high-performance graphics products

Intel on Monday unveiled a new brand for its upcoming consumer high-performance graphics products. Dubbed Intel Arc, the brand will cover hardware, software and services, and will span multiple hardware generations.

"The launch of the Intel Arc brand and the reveal of future hardware generations signifies Intel's deep and continued commitment to gamers and creators everywhere. We have teams doing incredible work to ensure we deliver first-class and frictionless experiences when these products are available early next year," said Roger Chandler, Intel vice president and general manager of Client Graphics Products and Solutions.

Hardest secret we've ever kept. Introducing: #IntelArc High Performance Graphics. Welcome to the next chapter in our graphics story! 📖 Learn More: https://t.co/o6MfXmIZ5M pic.twitter.com/tzysk9UBux — Intel Gaming (@IntelGaming) August 16, 2021

The first generation of Intel Arc products will be based on the Xe HPG microarchitecture, code-named Alchemist. It will feature hardware-based ray tracing and artificial intelligence-driven super sampling, and offer full support for DirectX 12 Ultimate. Alchemist products will arrive in the first quarter of 2022, in both mobile and desktop form factors, the company said in an official release.

In addition, the code names of future generations under the Arc brand will be Battlemage, Celestial and Druid.

"Intel's long-term vision is to bring frictionless gaming and content creation experiences to gamers and creators worldwide, giving them innovation and choice in hardware coupled with open and accessible software tools," the company said.