China market regulator issues draft rules banning unfair competition in the internet sector

China's State Administration for Market Regulation issued draft rules on Tuesday banning unfair competition in the internet sector.

According to a document published on the regulator's website, business operators should not use data, algorithms or other technical means to hijack traffic or influence users' choices. The regulator also said that business operators cannot use technological means to maliciously impose incompatible barriers to other legal internet products and services.

It added that in cases involving violations, third-party institutions may be hired to audit data.

