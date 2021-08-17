Science News Roundup: Blue Origin sues U.S. government over SpaceX lunar lander contract; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Blue Origin sues U.S. government over SpaceX lunar lander contract

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin sued the U.S government over NASA's decision to award a $2.9 billion lunar lander contract to Elon Musk's SpaceX. Blue Origin said its lawsuit filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims on Friday is "an attempt to remedy the flaws in the acquisition process found in NASA's Human Landing System."

Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks

SpaceX founder Elon Musk said on Saturday the first orbital stack of the Starship rocket should be ready for flight in the coming weeks, taking the unorthodox billionaire a step closer to his dream of orbital and then interplanetary travel. SpaceX in May successfully landed its Starship prototype, SN15, a reusable heavy-lift launch vehicle that could eventually carry astronauts and large cargo payloads to the moon and Mars.

