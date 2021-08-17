Left Menu

Upgrading communications systems for Anzac-class frigates

Cabinet has approved the $21.2 million design of a new frigate communications system, which will include a new control system, modern radios, data and voice communication systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 17-08-2021 11:36 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 11:36 IST
Upgrading communications systems for Anzac-class frigates
Following completion of the design, the project will deliver a phased build and integration of the new equipment and systems onboard each ship, with new capability available from 2024. Image Credit: Twitter(@PeeniHenare)
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Work is underway to upgrade the communications systems onboard New Zealand's two Anzac-class frigates, HMNZS Te Kaha and Te Mana, the Minister of Defence Peeni Henare announced today.

Cabinet has approved the $21.2 million design of a new frigate communications system, which will include a new control system, modern radios, data and voice communication systems.

"The advances in communications technologies since the frigates were built in the mid-90s have been huge, so this is a great opportunity to future proof their communications systems," said Peeni Henare.

"This communications upgrade will ensure the naval combat force can keep pace with changes in technology, and continue to carry out the broad range of tasks requested of it by the Government."

The upgrade will ensure the ships can handle the increasing volume of data generated by modern communications systems and operate with other New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) capabilities and coalition partners.

"The frigate systems upgrade undertaken in Canada has seen the operational life of the frigates extended out to the mid-2030s, with enhanced combat capabilities, surveillance and countermeasures," said Peeni Henare.

"This upgrade will ensure our personnel have the equipment and capability they rely on to deliver what the people of New Zealand need."

Following completion of the design, the project will deliver a phased build and integration of the new equipment and systems onboard each ship, with new capability available from 2024.

The two Anzac-class frigates are the only Royal New Zealand Navy ships capable of operating across the full spectrum of NZDF operations, including combat roles with coalition partners, search and rescue, and humanitarian aid and disaster relief operations.

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
3
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global
4
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021