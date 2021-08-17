Zhao Changlong replaces Hui Ka Yan as chairman of key China Evergrande unit

China Evergrande Group chairman Hui Ka Yan will step down as chairman of flagship unit Hengda Real Estate Group, a posting on the National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System showed on Tuesday.

Zhao Changlong, previously a company director, will replace Hui as chairman, and will also be general manager. Zhao is also a deputy chairman and general manager at another unit, Evergrande Property Services.

