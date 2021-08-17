Samsung launches new skills training program 'DOST' to make Indian youth job-ready

Samsung today announced the launch of a new skills training program called Samsung DOST (Digital & Offline Skills Training) to make 50,000 Indian youth job-ready for the electronics sector over the next few years.

As part of the Samsung DOST program, youth who have completed school education will receive 200 hours of blended classroom and online training, followed by five months of on-the-job training (OJT) at Samsung retail outlets, along with a monthly stipend, helping them acquire new competencies and skills needed for jobs in India's fast-growing electronics retail environment.

The company has partnered with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to run the program via its nationwide skills training centres across the country. The training will be in accordance with the National Skill Qualification Framework and will include skillsets such as customer engagement, managing sales counter, handling customer queries, product demonstration & selling skills and several other soft skills including post-Covid etiquettes, preparing them for a career in the electronics retail.

The Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) will conduct the assessments and certification of the participants once they complete their OJT.

The Samsung DOST program is aligned to the Government of India's Skill India initiative and is an embodiment of our vision of #PoweringDigitalIndia that seeks to empower the next generation of young India. With this new program, we aim to close the skills and employability gap among youth in the country, helping them find jobs in the fast-growing electronics retail sector. Mr. Ken Kang, President & CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.

In the first phase of the Samsung DOST program, 2,500 participants will be trained via NSDC's approved training partners at 120 centres across India.

Samsung India, in partnership with the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and Departments of Technical Education, already runs the Samsung Technical School program wherein youth are provided vocational skills to repair the latest smartphones, televisions, refrigerators, washing machines and other electronics.